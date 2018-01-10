Marvel Releases Infinity Countdown Checklist

If you need a way to traverse the cosmic Infinity Countdown, Marvel’s got you covered.

Marvel just released a checklist for their upcoming Infinity Countdown event so you can dive in with every part of the story you’ll need. From the first appearance of the Infinity Stones to the characters that will be key to the story, everything’s contained in one handy image, which you can view below.

The stones are currently held by Logan (Space Stone), Captain Marvel (Reality Stone), Gamora (Power Stone), Loki (Mind Stone), Super Skrull (Time Stone), and Adam Warlock, who holds the Soul Stone. They first showed up though in All-New Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, and Adam Warlock showed up again in Guardians of the Galaxy #150. He’ll get his own one-shot in Infinity Countdown: Adam Warlock #1, right before Infinity Countdown Prime #1.

After that, it’s time for Infinity Countdown #1, a story that has its roots in All-New Guardians of the Galaxy. The team of Gerry Duggan and Aaron Kuder originally had it in mind for the Guardians series, but it soon became apparent a much bigger stage was needed.

“As we worked on the Infinity Stones’ story, it became clear the story was much bigger than we could contain in the Guardians of the Galaxy series,” said editor Jordan D. White in a statement. “It starts with the Guardians, but the story extends out into the entire Marvel Universe, with stones popping up in some VERY surprising places. Countdown is the next step in the story…but as the name implies, it’s leading to something even greater.”

Fans can catch up on All-New Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1, 2, and issue #150 now, and Countdown Prime #1 will feature 48 pages of insanity on February 21.

You can find the solicitation information below.

Infinity Countdown #1 hits comic shops on March 7.