Marvel Celebrates Return Of The Fantastic Four

The Fantastic Four are making a comeback, and now you can celebrate their anticipated return with some stylish variant covers.

Marvel’s new Return of the Fantastic Four variant cover program will bring together 20 top artists this August to showcase Marvel’s first family throughout the years. Artists like Steve Epting, John Cassaday, Steve McNiven, Adam Hugues, David Marquez, Rob Liefeld, and more will depict the foursome throughout the years, and if you’ve followed the iconic team in the comics you know they’ve had some stylish and not so stylish looks.

You’ll see the classic all blue duds (with H.E.R.B.I.E. in tow) as well as the more modern blue costumes, but you’ll also find the all-white Future Foundation costumes and those costumes that just scream 1990s. The covers don’t just include the iconic four members though, as other lineups include Storm and Black Panther, She-Hulk, Hulk, Wolverine, Spider-Man, and Ghost Rider, as well as Doctor Doom.

You can check out the full list of covers below and you can see them up-close in the gallery. These covers will hit stores in August.

1. AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #3 by STEVE EPTING

2. AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #4 by CHRIS SPROUSE (not final art)

3. ASTONISHING X-MEN #14 by ADAM KUBERT

4. AVENGERS #6 by JOHN CASSADAY

5. CAPTAIN AMERICA #2 by TRAVIS CHAREST

6. DEADPOOL #3 by ROB LIEFELD

7. DOCTOR STRANGE #4 by DAVID AJA

8. FANTASTIC FOUR #1 by MARK BROOKS

9. HUNT FOR WOLVERINE: DEAD ENDS #1 by STEVE MCNIVEN

10. IMMORTAL HULK #4 by ARTHUR ADAMS

11. MARVEL 2-IN-ONE #9 by ALAN DAVIS

12. SENTRY #3 by PHIL NOTO

13. THE LIFE OF CAPTAIN MARVEL #2 by HUMBERTO RAMOS

14. THE PUNISHER #1 by SALVADOR LARROCA

15. THOR #4 by BRYAN HITCH

16. TONY STARK: IRON MAN #3 by ADAM HUGHES

17. VENOM #5 by GERARDO ZAFFINO

18. WEAPON H #6 by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

19. X-23 #3 by CARLOS PACHECO

20. X-MEN: RED #7 by DAVID MARQUEZ

The new series will be written by Dan Slott (Amazing Spider-Man, Silver Surfer) and drawn by Sara Pichelli (Spider-Man: Miles Morales, with covers by Esad Ribic (Infamous Iron Man, Marvel Legacy, Secret Wars).

As for Slott and Pichelli, Marvel Editor in Chief CB Cebulski said Marvel has been waiting for the right creative team to come available for this book, and Slott and Pichelli’s previous commitments have come to a close, opening them up to bring Marvel’s fearsome foursome back into the fold.

The iconic foursome was split up during Secret Wars, leaving Thing and Human Torch as the only remaining members of the team still on Earth. Marvel Legacy #1 hinted otherwise, teasing that Reed and Sue were still alive and featured narration from Val and Franklin Richards, all of which are living in another dimension or universe.

Fantastic Four #1 will hit later this year.