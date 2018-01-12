Marvel Reveals Luna Snow, The First K-Pop Superhero

Marvel Games isn’t afraid to bring in new characters to its titles, and k-pop fans just benefitted from the company’s latest creation. Yes, that’s right; Marvel has its own Korean pop star, and she is not an idol you want to mess with.

Over on Instagram, Marvel Entertainment shared its first teaser for Luna Snow, a new character coming to Marvel Future Fight. The clip, which can be found below, shows off Luna as the icy idol performs her debut song. The character will arrive to Marvel Future Fight on January 24, and fans are already waiting for her comeback stages.

Marvel has since released new information about Luna, and the company says they were inspired to create the idol after hearing back from fans.

“Responding to local audiences’ request for culturally resonating characters that are also authentically Marvel, Korean developer Netmarble Games Corp worked closely with Marvel to develop Luna Snow’s powers, personality, visuals, origin and ongoing story,” Marvel explained in a statement.

“Marvel has the greatest fans around the world, and they deserve heroes that they can not only cheer on as they fight evil, but also connect with on a personal level,” Bill Rosemann, Marvel Games Executive Creative Director, continued.

“From her underdog beginnings as a young woman trying to realize her dreams, to her noble sacrifice which results in her gaining phenomenal powers, Luna Snow is a strong modern warrior who represents everyone who struggles with great obstacles but still rises to face their challenges. We are honored to join our friends at Netmarble and once again add another new star to the Marvel Universe!”

If you want to know more about Luna Snow, the girl was born as Seol Hee in South Korea. The girl grew up wanting to perform as an idol to help her elderly grandmother who cared for her following her parents’ deaths. However, when A.I.M. attacks an event the idol was performing at, Seol is exposed to tech which gives her control over frozen elements. As a superhero and a idol, Seol takes on the name Luna Snow and saves the world one song (and villain) at a time.

Are you excited to see Marvel's newest heroine get into action?