Marvel Reveals New Maestro Series

Last week saw Marvel published Maestro #5, the conclusion of the mini-series from the character's creator Peter David that finally told the untold story of his origins. This future version of The Hulk found himself going up against Hercules and other Marvel characters in his quest to become "Maestro." This issue, despite being the final in this five issues series, isn't the last time we'll be seeing the character as the final pages of Maestro #5 teased the next Maestro starring series, Maestro: War and Pax. Scheduled to arrive in the first part of 2021, the series will pick up where this one ended!

"This miniseries has ended, but never fear, True Believer!" The final page of Maestro #5 reads. "There’s a lot more story to tell, and now that he’s got the throne, the Maestro ain’t goin’ nowhere. MAESTRO: WAR AND PAX debuts on January 20 with artist Javier Pina at Peter David’s side!"

In a previously released statement, David said: “I am thrilled that, twenty years after I created him, the Maestro still intrigues people so much that the first series garnered the sort of success that demanded a follow-up. As long as folks want to keep reading about him, I'm happy to keep giving them stories.”

You can find all the solicits released for the series, encompassing its first three issues, below along with cover art.

Maestro: War and Pax #1

PETER DAVID AND THE MAESTRO RETURN IN A BRAND-NEW SERIES!

The man once known as the Hulk is now neither man, nor Hulk - call him only THE MAESTRO! After deposing Dystopia's ancient ruler, the Maestro sets his sights even bigger. It's time the entire planet Earth recognized their one true god! But the Maestro isn't the only immortal left...and if he wants to truly dominate the planet, he'll have to face the most powerful beings in creation! PETER DAVID continues the tale that began decades ago in the legendary Future Imperfect! In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

Maestro: War and Pax #2

(W) Peter David (A) Javier Pina (CA) Dale Keown

DEUS IN DEUS!

The Maestro thought he was the biggest supernatural force left on the planet - but he's not the only would-be immortal around! The Pantheon sees all...including a Hulk too powerful to leave alive. In Shops: Feb 24, 2021

Maestro: War and Pax #3

W) Peter David (A) Javier Pina (CA) Dale Keown

The Pantheon has the Maestro on the ropes - or so they think. But the Maestro's true enemy is about to show his face...and no one is going to like the future he has planned. In Shops: Mar 24, 2021