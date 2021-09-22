Marvel Reveals What Thor Fears Most

In the over a decade since Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) first debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the God of Thunder’s characterization has been expanded upon in some major ways, both on the big screen and beyond. Fans have gotten to see shades of Thor’s personality that were a little more unexpected or unpredictable — and this week’s episode of What If…? was no exception. What fans expected to be the “Party Thor” episode turned out to showcase new elements of the multiversal Thor’s character — including a hint at what he fears the most. Spoilers for Episode 7 of What If…?, “What If… Thor Were an Only Child?” below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode suggested a world in which Thor did not learn the lessons from growing up alongside Loki (Tom Hiddleston), and instead met his new responsibilities as the future ruler of Asgard by getting into hijinks. After being instructed by his mother, Frigga (Josette Eales), to study the nine realms, Thor elected to travel to Earth and throw a massive party instead — a party that would soon pose a danger to Earth and its way of life. After SHIELD tried to stop Thor in multiple ways — including sending in Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel (Alexandra Daniels) to fight him — what ultimately did the trick was Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) calling up Frigga and telling her of her son’s actions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Frigga then visited Thor in a vision, and he lied and told her that he was really studying on Earth. She decided to see for herself by visiting him — something that struck fear in the God of Thunder’s heart, causing him to beg the other aliens and cosmic Marvel characters to help him clean up the mess they’d made. Thor just barely succeeded in doing so, and by the time Frigga arrived on Earth, it really did look like Thor was running a cross-cultural study program.

While the premise of Episode 7 is definitely more lighthearted than previous installments, it does get to the root of what Thor is really scared of — disappointing his mom. This is the second Disney+ show in a row to touch on the relationship between Frigga and her sons, with Loki also addressing the titular character’s relationship with his adopted mom as well.

New episodes of What If…? debut on Wednesdays exclusively on Disney+.