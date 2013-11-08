Loki: Frigga's Death From Thor: The Dark World Prompts Emotional Response From Fans
Frigga dying in Thor: The Dark World really had Loki fans emotional this week. The Disney+ show decided to open things up with an MCU history lesson. That meant audiences had to go back to that second Thor adventure and get their hearts broken another time. Loki had to learn the consequences of his actions in a series of events he never really went through. There’s a lot of death and destruction in the God of Mischief’s wake after he gets done trotting around the nine realms in the MCU. His mother being a casualty is something that absolutely shatters him. Loki gets himself together by the end of the episode though. The same might not be able to be said for the audience at large.
Me watching Loki look at Frigga’s death #LokiWednesdays #loki pic.twitter.com/T9raj233Uy— Lettie:) (@lettielaufeyson) June 9, 2021
Christopher Markus told the fans about the choice to have Frigga be such a big character for Thor in Avengers: Endgame. “Once we figured out the sort of track we wanted Thor to be on, that he was really going to crumble — as any of us would, probably — that the only person who could put him together [would be Frigga],” Markus mentioned at San Diego Comic-Con.
He continued, “We wrote a scene with him and Jane, but Jane isn’t the person to put him back together. Odin is not the person to put him back together. Really, it only is his mother. And we couldn’t have him run, get the stone, then go talk to his mom — it would take a disproportionately amount of time. Plus, we never know how the Aether turns into a stone, no one’s ever seen it happen, it just happens.”
Did that moment gut you? Let us know down in the comments!
the fact that frigga and mobius are the only two people who actually and genuinely cares about loki is so wholesome to me, they both helped him in times where no one believed in him pic.twitter.com/TMv4kRtjVK— malak ` (@lokisbitchx) June 5, 2021
cw // #Loki spoilers— Jay | loki spoilers (@jayspatrol) June 9, 2021
-
-
-
Loki lingering the most on Frigga’s death and knowing he’s the one he caused it hit so hard. She was the only person besides Thor who truly believed Loki could change and never gave up on him :/ pic.twitter.com/kk10AFF9fD
#loki spoilers!!— zy (loki spoilers!) (@undyingod) June 9, 2021
.
.
.
.
.
loki immediately looked for frigga and was ready to fight IM CRYING pic.twitter.com/k7HjLIFFcU
#Loki— c_bread (@tassadite_) June 10, 2021
.
.
.
.
Loki really saw Frigga and Odin die, but does he think that Thor is also dead ? pic.twitter.com/lBiincOy9H
Did anyone else cry when they saw Loki watching the tape? Frigga, Thor, the Avengers, him crying…it was sad:/#Loki #LokiWednesdays Episode 1 was sadder than I thought it was gonna be pic.twitter.com/CPxbMs761Z— Cloudシshe/they (@jjbittenbindder) June 9, 2021
reviewers: "there are many thor the dark world callbacks"
me, knowing that Frigga died in that movie AND Loki got impaled: pic.twitter.com/c2VCOwDZEK— Pia (LOKI SPOILERS) (@princloki) June 6, 2021
WE ARE GETTING LOKI AND FRIGGA MOMENT😭😭 IM NOT OKAY 😭 pic.twitter.com/a2imsUHpyo— Carol ४ loki era ♡ (@carolxloki) June 7, 2021
#Loki spoilers— leia variant | spoilers! | LOKI DAY!!! (@lokineeds2nap) June 9, 2021
.
.
.
.
.
at frigga, at odin, at thor, and at himself. pic.twitter.com/n9Fa5qzeOA