Loki: Frigga's Death From Thor: The Dark World Prompts Emotional Response From Fans

Frigga dying in Thor: The Dark World really had Loki fans emotional this week. The Disney+ show decided to open things up with an MCU history lesson. That meant audiences had to go back to that second Thor adventure and get their hearts broken another time. Loki had to learn the consequences of his actions in a series of events he never really went through. There’s a lot of death and destruction in the God of Mischief’s wake after he gets done trotting around the nine realms in the MCU. His mother being a casualty is something that absolutely shatters him. Loki gets himself together by the end of the episode though. The same might not be able to be said for the audience at large.

Christopher Markus told the fans about the choice to have Frigga be such a big character for Thor in Avengers: Endgame. “Once we figured out the sort of track we wanted Thor to be on, that he was really going to crumble — as any of us would, probably — that the only person who could put him together [would be Frigga],” Markus mentioned at San Diego Comic-Con.

He continued, “We wrote a scene with him and Jane, but Jane isn’t the person to put him back together. Odin is not the person to put him back together. Really, it only is his mother. And we couldn’t have him run, get the stone, then go talk to his mom — it would take a disproportionately amount of time. Plus, we never know how the Aether turns into a stone, no one’s ever seen it happen, it just happens.”

