‘Marvel Rising: Heart of Iron’ Poster Puts Ironheart In The Spotlight

The crew of Marvel Rising is coming back with a brand new movie titled Marvel Rising: Heart of Iron and Ironheart is front and center in the new poster.

The Marvel Rising team has been a hit with fans, both in movie form (Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors) and in the Marvel Rising comics, and now a new movie is coming with a new recruit, the delightful Riri Williams. When fighting crime Riri goes by Ironheart, and you can check out her slick looking armor int he new poster below (via Marvel).

Get ready for Riri Williams, AKA Ironheart! Be the first to see “@Marvel_Rising: Heart of Iron” at the world premiere event at WonderCon, and stick around for an exclusive autograph signing: //bit.ly/2EFjOnY #MarvelRising #MarvelWonderCon”

The poster also features the rest of the lovable team, including Squirrel Girl, Ms. Marvel, America, Diego, Patriot, Quake, and of course Captain Marvel, and fans can see the world premiere of the film at WonderCon on March 31st. You can check out the description of the big event below.

“Join our Squirrel Girl Milana Vayntrub, our Ms. Marvel Kathreen Khavari, our Inferno Tyler Posey, and our Hala Ming-Na Wen, along with Cort Lane (SVP, Animation and Family Entertainment) and Marsha Griffin (VP, Animation Current Series and Development), for an action-packed panel moderated by Kristin Cruz that will showcase the world premiere of the brand-new animated special “Marvel Rising: Heart of Iron.” “Marvel Rising: Heart of Iron” will introduce Riri Williams a.k.a. Ironheart to the Marvel Rising universe, voiced by Sofia Wylie (“Andi Mack”), in an epic adventure that sees Ironheart teaming up with the Secret Warriors to face-off against Hala the Accuser in their epic penultimate battle! “Marvel Rising: Heart of Iron” will premiere on Wednesday, April 3rd on Marvel HQ.”

If you happen to be at WonderCon you can also check out an exclusive autograph signing with stars Tyler Posey, Ming-Na Wen, Milana Vayntrub, Kathreen Khavari, and more on Sunday, March 31st, and you can find more details about that below.

“Please note that all signings will be added to the WonderCon online Exclusives Portal on March 7th and at that time WonderCon Anaheim badge holders can log-in and create a list of exclusive signings they’d be interested in attending. On March 19th, WonderCon attendees will be selected at random and receive an email confirmation with more details.”

Marvel Rising: Heart of Iron hits Marvel HQ on April 3rd.

