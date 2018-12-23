Marvel’s ‘Runaways’ Season 2 Pays Tribute To Stan Lee

After a well-met debut, Marvel’s Runaways is back for a second season. Hulu has unleashed the fan-favorite series after a brief break, but the series did make time to honor the man who made much of the Marvel Universe possible.

The second season of Marvel’s Runaways might not feature a Stan Lee cameo, but it does pay tribute to the iconic writer. The season finale featured a small memorial to Lee when its credits rolled, and fans were quick to share the moment on social media.

“In loving memory of Stan Lee,” the credits read read in part for the finale.

The lack of a full cameo may have disappointed some fans, but Marvel’s Runaways made sure to honor Lee the best it could. The show was lucky enough to have Lee on set for its first season awhile back, and his cameo was a hard one to miss. The writer showed up as a driver who chauffeured several of the Runaways in a limo, and Lee nailed his short quips on camera.

In the wake of Lee’s passing, each piece of the MCU and beyond has taken its time to honor the writer in their own way. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse broke out of the universe to honor Lee with Sony Pictures, and 20th Century Fox did the same with Once Upon A Deadpool. Fans can expect to see even more tributes go live as the MCU prepares its next projects as Captain Marvel will debut next March before Avengers: Endgame follows suit.

If you’re on the fence about checking out the new season of Marvel’s Runaways, you can check out ComicBook.com’s review of the season. Our own JK Schmidt had the following to say about the anticipated return:

“The second season of Runaways is much like the first, excelling in drama with flourishes of superhero action to punctuate climactic showdowns between the kids and their evil parents. As the show gets bigger and bolder, the young actors continue to excel as the focus of the series.

There are a few logic leaps that exist for pure narrative motivation, but it’s not enough to take away from the compelling character dramas in which Runaways thrives. Fans of the show won’t be disappointed with the new episodes because they push the characters in exciting directions.”

