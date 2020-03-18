Marvel Fans Are Upset About Safespace and Snowflake From The New Warriors

Marvel fans are super upset about The New Warriors reveal, especially concerning Safespace and Snowflake. The two new heroes join the rest of their team in being themed around Internet culture in the same way the 90s teams were “extreme” and the 2000s iteration was focused on reality television and the rise of influencer culture. Safespace and Snowflake are two young heroes with cryokinesis and forcefield projection. The twins are billing themselves as a “post-ironic meditation on using violence to combat bullying.”

Needless to say, some fans felt like this was a mockery of earnestness or just an attempt to rile people up. Whatever the case, the title has some heat right now and that is more than enough to spark some debate while everyone is stuck at home due to coronavirus. Daniel Kibblesmith and Luciano Vecchio are at the helm for writing and art respectively. The writer described how these characters are supposed to function in a press release yesterday.

“I wanted to have teen characters who felt as “now” as the New Warriors did in 1990,” explains Kibblesmith. “The New Warriors have been zeitgeist characters from the beginning, you get edgy skateboarding Night Thrasher in the ’90s and the Reality TV team in the 2000s, and now in 2020, we have New Warriors who have never grown up without the Internet, and one character who appears to essentially live inside it.”

The release described them like this:

“SNOWFLAKE AND SAFESPACE: As psychic twins, Snowflake, a cryokinetic, can materialize snowflake-shaped shuriken projectiles for throwing. Safespace can materialize pink forcefields, but he can’t inhabit them himself, the reflex only works if he’s protecting others. They’re hyper aware of modern culture and optics, and they see their Super Heroics as “a post-ironic meditation on using violence to combat bullying.”

“[Snowflake and Safespace] are very similar to Screentime; it’s this idea that these are terms that get thrown around on the internet that they don’t see as derogatory. [They] take those words and kind of wear them as badges of honor…Snowflake is the person who has the more offensive power, and Safespace is the person who has the more defensive power. The idea is that they would mirror each other and complement each other.”

Do you have any strong feelings about Safespace and Snowflake? Let us know in the comments! Check out the responses below:

