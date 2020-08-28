Marvel Breaks Down Scarlet Witch’s Powers in Marvel 101

Marvel is breaking down Scarlet Witch’s comic abilities for fans ahead of WandaVision. Since her introduction to the MCU, a lot of people didn’t know what to make of Wanda Maximoff. It stands to reason after a major moment in Avengers: Endgame and where her story stands at that moment, WandaVision should be eye-opening for a lot of fans. Never forget, Wanda bossed up on Thanos in the climactic battle for Earth in the third act of Endgame. That proved to be the first hint for moviegoers that the Scarlet Witch is packing some serious reality-altering power. (One could make the argument for how she bodied Vision in Infinity War as well.) Comicbook.com had the chance to speak with Weta Digital VFX supervisor Matt Aitken about the moment that Wanda took Thanos for a ride.

"She's understanding [her power] more, and she's able to use it to an even greater effect," Aitken recounted. "And that sort of really comes to a head in the end battle in Endgame where she's really kind of deadly to Thanos. She's able to really take control."

With the help of her chaos magic and new friends, Wanda Maximoff goes from outcast to Avenger as the Scarlet Witch. ✨ Learn more on today’s #Marvel101, presented by @CitizenWatchUS! pic.twitter.com/XQVhm860Oi — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) August 21, 2020

"It had to feel grounded in reality, and it needed to have a physical presence to work within this live-action context," he added. "So that was quite a process for us, to develop the finer details of what this effect would look like. And always keeping in mind that, while it was definitely way more amped up than we'd previously seen it, it still had to be recognizably the same kind of magic power that we'd seen from Scarlet Witch in previous films."

Here’s Marvel’s description for the series:

"Marvel Studios’ 'WandaVision' blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is head writer."

WandaVision is currently scheduled for release this December.

