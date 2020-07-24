WandaVision Rumored to Adapt Fan-Favorite Scarlet Witch Storyline

✖

We've seen hints Tom King and Gabe Walta's Vision will play a role in Disney+'s WandaVision. With Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) set to appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, some suspect her actions in the series could open a hole in the space-time continuum as a pseudo-nod to House of M. Now, one popular insider says John Byrne's Vision Quest will be another major inspiration for the series when it debuts later this year.

According to scoopmeister Charles Murphy, WandaVision will, in fact, adapt the Avengers story arc that follows Wanda as she travels the world in hopes of piecing Vision back together. Ultimately, this leads to the "white" Vision some thought we may get in either Avengers: Infinity War or Avengers: Endgame. Now that we know Vision somewhat looks like, thanks to him being stripped of color due to a missing Mind Stone, the look is closer to reality than ever. In fact, it's a plot device that likely makes the most sense out of any others we've heard by now.

"We’ve long been aware that WandaVision will be taking place both in what seems to be an altered reality (inside the TV) and in the real world where organizations like S.W.O.R.D. have a presence," Murphy says. "It looks like one of the subplots in the real world centers on Wanda going Humpty Dumpty and trying to reassemble Vision after his parts have been scattered around the world. This is the part where a little context would go a long way but, unfortunately, none exists."

The story arc would manage to fit in with what we know of the show, one which Paul Bettanycalled "f-cking bonkers" at one point.

"Yes, I'm back for WandaVision... I am such an admirer of Kevin Feige, he has taken such a risk with the show, and the concept of this show. It's beautifully written by and her staff of writers - and it is f*cking bonkers," the actor said earlier this year. "I mean it's so out there and nuts, the choices that they are making. And fans will not have to wait that much longer... they'll much more of an insight, very, very, soon as to what it may look and feel like."

WandaVision is currently set for release in December.

