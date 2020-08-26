✖

Five months after all of Hollywood shut down, it would appear Marvel Studios is getting ready to return to at least three productions that were delayed indefinitely due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this month, news surfaced the House of Ideas would soon restart production in Australia for Destin Cretton's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and more evidence has come out suggesting similar moves for both WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

Throughout the day Tuesday, Charles Murphy and his crack team of scoopers at Murphy's Multiverse uncovered evidence of stunt workers returning to the set of WandaVision to begin preparations of relaunching principal photography. Though the cast and crew held a wrap party earlier this year, there seems to be a few weeks worth left of work before sending everything entirely into post-production.

Then, there's The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, a series that was filming in Prague when things were shut down. While the series isn't expected to return to Prague, it's already received the green light from the Czech government to return, despite the country's temporary ban on travel from American citizens. At this point in time, it's expected for the series to finish the required scenes in Atlanta at Pinewood Studios, a go-to location vendor for Marvel projects.

Furthermore, additional chatter has emerged pointing to another Marvel film starting work in Australia in late September. As Spider-Man 3 is expected to film primarily state-side and in European countries, it's likely this new production is Thor: Love and Thunder, another film that's been confirmed to film in the Land Down Under due to hefty tax credits given to Disney.

Though the pandemic is still a very real thing, it'd appear movie studios are anxious to get back to work and have crafted policies and procedures to help push production forward across the board.

WandaVision is still on track for release this December while The Falcon and The Winter Soldier has yet to set a new release date. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is due out next May.

What Phase 4 property are you looking forward to most from Marvel Studios? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!

Cover photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.