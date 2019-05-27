Marvel Sebastian Stan What He Would Have Done With Infinity Gauntlet

In Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel’s Mad Titan Thanos used the power of all six Infinity Stones channeled through the Infinity Gauntlet to erase half of all life in the universe. That damage was undone in Avengers: Endgame, but what would a Marvel hero have done with such power? A fan at MCM London posed that question to Sebastian Stan, who places Bucky Barnes, aka the Winter Soldier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So what would Bucky do with a fully-adorned Infinity Gauntlet?

“I don’t know. Cure cancer. Cure aids. Stop war. I mean, there’s a gazillion things he could have done with it instead of doing what he did. Yeah, eliminating 50% of the population, that’s gonna help. It’s hard to imagine having something like that and not want to have the responsibility of using it the right way. But I think the first thing is probably just stop war.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Stan also discussed what The Winter Soldier may have done with the Time Stone alone, allowing him to travel backward through the timeline and into his own history. “What would Bucky do if he got the Time Stone? Get the hell out of there!” Stan joked. “No, if he got the Time Stone, of course, he would go back to face himself in the ’70s and then it would have to be two Winter Soldiers, one against the other, then he would have to face himself and stop himself from creating about 864 assassinations.”

In Avengers: Endgame, Bucky’s best friend, Captain America, used time travel to go back and live a full life married to Peggy Carter. Stan touched on Bucky’s feelings about that, saying Bucky “was happy for him, obviously. This man has fought for this woman for a really long time. In my opinion, he was happy.”

Stan will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to team up with the new Captain America The Falcon and Winter Soldier television series on the Disney+ streaming service. He teased Bucky may have a new look in the series.

“His hair is down,” Stan said. “Listen, the whole weave thing it’s just, it’s way too, I don’t know. Maybe he has a haircut. I don’t know, I don’t know. I don’t know anything. I don’t know yet. We’ll see.”

What do you think of Stan’s idea for the Infinity Gauntlet? What would you have done with all that cosmic power? Let us know in the comments.

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters. Captain Marvel is also still playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd.