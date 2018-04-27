Exclusive Marvel Select Modern Thanos Figure Now Available to Order

Getting your hands on one of these Marvel Select Thanos Action Figures is no easy task. The figure is a Disney Store exclusive that is almost impossible to get locally right now thanks to the hype surrounding Avengers: Infinity War. However, it is currently available on backorder via shopDisney for $24.95 with shipping “on or around” May 28th. We highly suggest that you get in line for this one because it’s going to sell like crazy.

The figure measures 7-inches tall and features multiple points of articulation. Based on the product shots, it also has a pretty high level of detail and some fantastic paint work.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Granted it isn’t an MCU Thanos figure, but it is one of the cooler Thanos figures out there right now regardless. The question is, which Thanos figure do you choose? Well, it’s certainly a lot cheaper than putting together the Marvel Legends Thanos Build-A-Figure, and it’s a little more elaborate than the Walmart exclusive Marvel Legends Series Thanos. Then there’s the classic Marvel Select Thanos. If you can’t get them all, it’s a tough call – though I must admit that I prefer the look of the modern version even if it’s smaller than some of the other figures.

Your task will be more difficult with the Walmart figure as it has been sold out for ages. We expect that the modern Marvel Select version will follow suit. Again, jump on it while you can.

If money is no object, the MMS479 Avengers: Infinity War 1/6th Scale Thanos Figure is your ultimate option.

The Thanos figure features two interchangeable head sculpts (serious and angry expressions) as well as two styles of LED light up Infinity Gauntlets. An additional non-articulated left arm is also included with “muscle details for Thanos’ iconic and intimidating clenched fist pose”. The figure can be posed on the special figure base with backdrop for display.

The Avengers: Infinity War 1/6th Scale Thanos figure is available to pre-order via this link at Sideshow Collectibles. You’ll also find previous Hot Toys releases in the Avengers: Infinity War lineup which include Thor, Iron Man, Groot and Rocket, Captain America, Hulkbuster, Black Widow and that incredible Infinity Gauntlet replica.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.