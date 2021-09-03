Marvel Star Simu Liu Has Perfect How It Started, How It's Going Post

✖

Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu is certainly celebrating the massive opportunity he's getting with the Marvel martial-arts action epic. Today Liu has been very active on social media; first, he let fans see the massive new billboard for Shang-Chi that Marvel Studios has posted in Times Square, NYC; next, Liu put up a new social media post that perfectly captures the popular "How it Started vs. How it's Going" meme trend. Of course, if you have a story like the one that brought Simu Liu into Marvel's movie universe, you would post it up for the world to see, too!

How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/A1kwjvwyIw — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) August 9, 2021

If you don't know the story: Marvel Studios was looking for actors to play Shang-Chi back in 2019. Simui Liu had only had minor or bit roles up to that point, but he certainly helped create an opportunity for himself by generating social media buzz with the tweet above. Liu posted "Ok @Marvel, are we gonna talk or what #ShangChi" back in 2018, and it certainly got enough traction and shares to do the job: because indeed Marvel Studios did come to talk, and now Liu is a star with his face posted all over Times Square. This is the kind of thing actor dreams are made of.

"The first time I tried on Shang-Chi's superhero suit," Liu previously said in a previous interview. "Marvel has never had an Asian lead, so that was such a rare and impactful moment, for me as an actor but also for people who look like me. I nearly cried. It was so emotional." He jokingly added, "And then of course by the fifth day, I was like, 'Oh my god, I hate this thing, why are there so many zippers?'"

Simu Liu's post is also not a bad PR move for Marvel Studios. It's good to have their new crop of stars out there celebrating their careers and the franchise - rather than the alternative. Because while Simu Liu has never been happier, Marvel star Scarlett Johansson is in a legal and public relations war with Disney over how the profits from her Black Widow movie were handled.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings stars Simu Liu, Tony Leung, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng, Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings releases in theaters on September 3rd.