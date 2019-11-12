Preview of New Marvel Studios Shows Coming to Disney+ on Tuesday

Disney+ will be launching with a surprise for Marvel fans: Expanding the Universe. The new title will offer up a look at the future of Marvel Studios as it will appear on the small screen, with titles such as The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, She-Hulk, and Ms. Marvel. It’s unclear how much Expanding the Universe will dive into the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe but the only description from Disney+ promises it will be “a new look at the original series coming to the service.” The reveal came with a promise of more Marvel Studios titles on the service at launch.

Two of the Marvel Studios designed for Disney+ releases have begun production as WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier have been shooting in Atlanta, Georgia. Loki is gearing up to start production in Atlanta soon, so concept art and casting news for the series are also a possibility. Whether or not Expanding the Universe will include footage or casting news from those shows or those coming to the streaming service later is unknown.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Marvel shows on Disney+ will directly connect to upcoming titles set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as things move forward. “If you want to understand everything in future Marvel movies, [Feige] says, you’ll probably need a Disney+ subscription, because events from the new shows will factor into forthcoming films such as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” Marvel Studios chief creative officer Kevin Feige told Bloomberg. “The Scarlet Witch will be a key character in that movie, and Feige points out that the Loki series will tie in, too.”

What are you hoping to see from Marvel on Disney+? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram and Twitter! If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can do that here. You can also get a free year of Disney+ through Verizon for a limited time.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.