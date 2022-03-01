Marvel Fans Mourn the Loss of the Defenders Shows After They Exit Netflix

It’s official: Every Marvel show previously available on Netflix has been removed from the service. This includes not only Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, but also the Defenders shows that were initially released as Netflix originals. Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and The Defenders were all removed from Netflix on Tuesday morning, as the contract between Netflix and Marvel finally expired, leaving fans of the hard-hitting TV franchise without a way to stream the beloved shows.

The Defenders universe shows will likely show up on Hulu or Disney+ in the future, but there has yet to be an announcement regarding when that might be. For now, the shows are simply gone from Netflix, accessible only through purchase on video on-demand platforms.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel fans have been disappointed by this development ever since it was announced earlier this month. Yes, the characters from this franchise are starting to be integrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but that doesn’t quite make up for their shows being entirely absent from a streaming platform. Understandably, many fans of the franchise have taken to Twitter since their Netflix removal to share their disappointment.

You can take a look at some of the tweets from the Defenders faithful below.

