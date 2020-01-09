Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Addresses Rumors of Filming

Simu Liu has been looking forward to getting started with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings for some time. As rumors swirl that the movie is filming right now, the star took to social media and addressed the topic that a lot of Marvel fans seem to be curious about. The video posted to Reddit shows that even if the rumors are just that, Liu is poised to lead the public on for as long as necessary. He jokes about 12 musical numbers and training for Jazz and tap dancing for four months. The kidding doesn’t stop there as Liu lays it on thick about being in Singapore right now, but can neither confirm nor deny if he’s just kidding based on appearances alone. So, no new info on that front from the star of the film, but rest assured this means that the people in charge of getting it out to the fans know how ravenous everyone is for new details.

Feige addressed the shooting of the film during a talk with the New York Film Academy, “I went to my then assistant Jonathan Schwartz, who is now in Australia producing Shang-Chi & The Legend of The Ten Rings that goes into production in a few months.” The head man also added that, “Shang-Chi is going to be so much more than a kung-fu movie, but it has elements of that which we’re excited about.”

Liu has talked about the massive potential of this movie in the past. He told the South China Morning Post that the movie could “change the world,” in his opinion. The power of representation is a wonderful thing, but it will be up to everyone involved to see that Shang-Chi reaches those lofty goals.

“To take a quote from Stan Lee, the legend himself, ‘With great power there must also come great responsibility’,” he started. “But I think the reason I have the platform I do is because I’ve leaned into my Asianness. If you are going to ask an entire population to support you, to rally behind you and give you a platform, I won’t shy away from that responsi­bility. I feel like we’ve been shying away from it as people for too long, especially the children of immigrants who are taught to keep their heads down. We have reached the limit of that philosophy.”

Destin Daniel Cretton (Short Term 12, The Glass Castle) is behind the steering wheel for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on a script by Wonder Woman 1984’s David Callaham. Awkwafina and Tony Chiu-Wai Leung will be along for the film, and the latter is slated to be playing The Mandarin.