Deadpool Meets Spider-Man in Epic Marvel Crossover Fan Trailer

The cinematic futures of Spider-Man and Deadpool are unclear after recent events. Disney’s purchase of 20th Century Fox has put the development of future X-Men movies on a new track. The Spider-Man movies are moving in the opposite direction, with Sony and Marvel dropping their deal to share the character. That didn’t stop Billy Crammer on YouTube from imagining what it might be like to see Deadpool and Spider-Man team up on the big screen, as they have many times in comics. He created a fan trailer for such a team-up using recut footage from the Deadpool movies and Spider-Man’s Marvel Cinematic Universe appearances. You can watch the trailer above.

There was a rumor earlier this year that Deadpool may make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in an upcoming Spider-Man movie. The split between Disney and Sony means that’s not going to happen, but Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld mocked the idea even before then. “So, explain this to me again…” Liefeld tweeted, “tell me how Disney will give rival studio, Sony Pictures, the platform to introduce and capitalize on Deadpool meeting Spider-Man? Did Disney buy Sony and I didn’t hear about it yet?”

As things stand, Spider-Man: Far From Home will be the last film made under the Sony and Disney deal. Tom Holland confirmed he’ll be back as Peter Parker in at least one more Spider-Man movie. He spoke to fans about the situation during a panel at the Keystone Comic Con in Philadelphia.

“It’s not the end of me playing Spider-Man,” Holland said. “There’s definitely more to come. We sat down with some of our creatives. We pitched Spider-Man 3, which is going to be something very special, it’s going to be something very different. I’m just so grateful that Marvel changed my life and allowed my dreams to come true and Sony allowing me to continue living my dream. It’s a crazy week and it’s never been done before so we’ll see how it goes and it’ll be as amazing and as fun.”

