J.K. Simmons’ J. Jonah Jameson Calls Spider-Man a Menace in Spider-Man Unmasked Video

The Daily Bugle is still up and running. Designed as part of the viral marketing for Spider-Man: Far From Home‘s home media release, The Daily Bugle keeps updating with new content from J. Jonah Jameson (JK Simmons). In the latest video, Jameson hails Mysterio as a fallen hero and uses his signature line to label Spider-Man a menace. “The true identity of Spider-Man,” Jameson says. “He’s a high school kid in Queens named Peter Parker. A teenaged psychopath armed to the teeth, wielding powers he has no right to possess, trying to pass himself off as a hero. You are a criminal, a menace, and the good people of this nation will squash you like the bug you are.” You can watch the video above.

The video follows up on one of the earliest Daily Bugle that Sony released. “Spider-Man, a psychopath wielding powers he has no right to possess, trying to pass himself off as a hero,” Jameson says in the video. “Well, let me tell you something, kid, you’re no hero! Mysterio, that’s a hero. You are a criminal, a miscreant, a masked marauder, a menace!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jameson appeared at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home with an exclusive video sent out by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal). The video revealed Spider-Man’s secret identity to the public. Fans assume this twist will be followed up on in the third Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man movie. There was some concern that the film wouldn’t happen after Marvel and Sony Pictures had a corporate falling out over their deal to share the character in film. That relationship has since been repaired, at least for long enough for the studios to make that one more Spider-Man film.

What do you think of the Marvel and Sony Spider-Man situation? Let us know how you feel in the comments.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk are also in the works for Disney+.