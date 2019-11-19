Marvel Announces Spider-Woman

Marvel is giving Spider-Woman her own series. Launching in March 2020, Spider-Woman sees Jessica Drew going solo again. The series is written by Karla Pacheco (Punisher Annual, Fantastic Four 2099) and Pere Perez (Uncanny X-Men). “I love Spider-Woman, and I’m incredibly excited to share this series with both new and old Jessica Drew fans alike. This is big, can’t miss, over-the-top action, some very surprising ‘venom blasts from the pasts,’ and also a TON of helicopter explosions,” Pacheco says. “It’s a super fun adventure with a lot of twists and turns…and seriously, so many helicopter explosions. We’re taking Jess bigger and badder than she’s ever been before, and I can’t wait for readers to see what we’ve cooked up.”

Here’s how Marvel describes the new series: “Whether it’s hunting Skrulls or taking down H.Y.D.R.A., Spider-Woman’s adventures have made her a favorite of readers for decades, and in March 2020, she’ll be embarking on a brand-new one in Spider-Woman #1! The enigmatic Avenger has always been as mysterious as she is fearless, and her latest series opens with her not feeling quite herself… Looking for fresh thrills, Spider-Woman takes on a job that puts her in the crosshairs of an all-new enemy! She soon finds herself caught in a web of intrigue, surrounded by unknown forces bent on her destruction. With danger on all sides and her deadly past coming to haunt her, Spider-Woman is in for an action-packed ride, and she wouldn’t have it any other way!

“What’s wrong with Jessica? Just how DID she get this job? And who are these violent lunatics who keep trying to blow her up? You’ll have to wait and see, but in the meantime, check out the stunning cover by Junggeun Yoon, showing Jessica doing what she does best in her iconic costume! Strap in because Spider-Woman #1 is on sale this March in comic shops, on the Marvel Comics App, and on Marvel.com!”

This will be Spider-Woman’s seventh solo ongoing series and her first since 2015. That series saw Spider-Woman pregnant and later becoming a mother. In her fifth and sixth ongoing series, she wore a new costume and operated as a private investigator. It seems whatever new job she has, she’s decided to pull out the classic Spider-Woman costume before she embarks.

