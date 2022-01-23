Marvel Star Clark Gregg Reveals He “Walked Away Relatively Unscathed” From Car Accident, Shares Terrifying Photo

Clark Gregg is best known for playing Agent Phil Coulson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a role he originated back in 2008 when the franchise kicked off with Iron Man. The actor went on to play the role in Agents of SHIELD for seven seasons and most recently was heard voicing Coulson on Disney+’s What If…? animated series. Like many Marvel stars, Gregg is active on social media, and often shares photos of himself surfing or hanging out with his adorable pup, Lucy. However, Gregg shared a much scarier photo to Twitter yesterday when he revealed he was involved in a car accident.

“Last week an oncoming car hit a boulder and slammed into my beloved 2013 Tesla, Edith. My puppy, Lucy, and I walked away relatively unscathed thanks to airbags, science and a remarkable solid from the universe. Deep gratitude to @CHP_Ventura and @Tesla motors#RIPEdith,” Gregg wrote. You can check out his photo below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/clarkgregg/status/1484962385685204993?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Gregg is not the only actor involved in a car wreck this week. Arnold Schwarzenegger was also in a bad car accident. The incident saw his SUV roll over onto another vehicle on Sunset Boulevard, according to TMZ. Photos show Schwarzenegger’s black Yukon SUV stuck between a red Prius and a white Porsche Cayenne. Reports suggest the Prius’ driver was seriously injured after the Yukon rolled over and collided with it. The Yukon continued to roll, eventually landing on top of the third vehicle. Once the cars settled, Schwarzenegger’s black Yukon came to rest on its side on two wheels between the red Prius and the Porsche Cayenne.

While the airbags in Schwarzenegger’s vehicle did deploy, he appeared to not be badly injured while he spoke to individuals on the scene. As for the driver of the Prius, she reportedly was bleeding from her head and had to be taken to a hospital in an ambulance. Sources for the site claim that the movie star is showing concern for the woman and intends to check on her well-being. The accident occurred about a mile away from Schwarzenegger’s residence.

As for whether or not Gregg will be returning to the MCU post-What If, the actor revealed last year that he’s always open to playing Coulson again.

“I’m so grateful for just the chance to show up every once in a while to do this stuff,” Gregg replied when asked about Coulson’s future. “I can’t wait to see The Eternals; I can’t wait to see Shang-Chi. I just love the way they’re expanding [the MCU]. If there’s ever a moment when me or my alter ego can be of use and participate in any of that, I would be thrilled but right now I’m just enjoying it as a fan.”

We’re glad you’re okay, Clark!