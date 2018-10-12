Marvel Star Leaks ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Spoilers to Ex-‘SNL’ Husband

Cobie Smulders will be reprising the role of Maria Hill in Spider-Man: Far From Home, and one of the many perks of being married to her is you get to find out all about the movie ahead of time.

Single Parents and former Saturday Night Live star Taran Killam recently revealed just how much he knows about the film during an appearance on the I Was There Too Podcast, and it turns out he knows a lot.

“But she’s doing cool stuff now like Spider-Man and Avengers superhero stuff,” he said. “I could literally…I literally could tell you everything that happens in the Spider-Man sequel right now, and I’d go to jail because I signed an NDA, but I can tell you everything. What a scoop huh? But the podcast is ending sooo.”

Far From Home won’t just include Hill though, as her boss Nick Fury (played by Samuel L. Jackson) will be coming along for the ride, though no one necessarily knows how yet.

Avengers: Infinity War ended with Fury and Hill fading from existence after Thanos’ epic finger snap with the Infinity Gauntlet, though Fury did get a message off to Captain Marvel before fading away. Tom Holland’s Spider-Man was also one of the many to fade into dust, which included heroes like Groot, Winter Soldier, Scarlet Witch, Star-Lord, Black Panther, and more.

It seems Hill, Fury, and Spidey will all make a return somehow though, and we can’t wait to see the two SHIELD agents interact with Holland’s Spider-Man — something they really haven’t had a chance to do yet. Also, it remains to be seen in what capacity they show up in, as SHIELD has been working under the radar a bit since Captain America: Winter Soldier, and Fury has been rogue with Hill since then too.

As for Killam, fans can find him in projects like Night School, Dallas & Robo, and Single Parents, which airs on ABC.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is directed by Jon Watts and stars Tom Holland (Peter Parker), Zendaya (Michelle Jones), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Jake Gyllenhaal (Quentin Beck), Marisa Tomei (May Parker), Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson), Numan Acar (Dimitri), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), and Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill).

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.

Are you excited to see Smulders return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know in the comments!