Marvel Stars Chris Hemsworth And Tessa Thompson Team Up For Birthday Video For Robert Downey Jr.

Avengers star Robert Downey Jr. is celebrating his birthday today, which is causing his costars from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe to wish him well. And as you would probably expect, even “Point Break” is getting in on the fun — from the set of Men in Black, with a little help from his fellow MCU co-star Tessa Thompson. Chris Hemsworth and Thompson came together in a short Twitter video to wish a happy birthday and lots of love to Downey, whose Iron Man has been the standard against which all the rest of the Marvel Cinematic heroes (and their solo movies) are judged for years now. You can check the video out here:

Happy birthday @RobertDowneyJr lots of love from all your avenger friends who are forever grateful for your awesomeness @TessaThompson_x pic.twitter.com/npXSIhu9rQ — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) April 4, 2019

Earlier today, Downey’s “science bro” Mark Ruffalo also paid tribute to the actor, who turns 54 today. Ruffalo, who plays Bruce Banner/Hulk in the MCU, recently took to social media to celebrate Downey’s birthday. Ruffalo shared both a behind-the-scenes photo of himself and Downey, as well as the revelation that he was an answer on Downey’s birthday crossword puzzle. Bruce Banner and Downey’s Tony Stark/Iron Man have become a fan-favorite dynamic in the MCU, ever since they first became “science bros” in The Avengers. All these years later, as the pair go into Avengers: Endgame, it’s safe to say that both of their characters will be put through the metaphorical ringer.

“Downey is such a remarkable performer, and we really love him as a performer and what he’s done with the character.” co-director Anthony Russo explained in a previous interview. “The character started as a very narcissistic, self-centered character. His arc in the first movie was to just begin to take a step beyond that, and we’ve continued him along that line in his journey that he’s had to the point where at the opening of Infinity War, his personal life is very thick. The stakes of his relationship with Pepper (Potts) are very high now. Also the fact that he’s had this mentor relationship with Peter Parker, it’s as if his personal life is becoming fuller and more important to him than it ever had before. And that’s an interesting counterpoint to his life as Iron Man, and also his life as Iron Man is a potential threat to that personal life as well. What’s happening with Tony Stark in this film is that he’s beginning to feel the tension between those two things, and that’s a difficult conflict for him.”

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. It will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

