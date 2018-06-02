‘Marvel Strike Teams’ Strategy Game Announced

WizKids Games, the maker of Marvel HeroClix, is giving Marvel fans a brand new way to to do battle as their favorite Marvel characters in the new strategy game Marvel Strike Teams.

WizKids describes Marvel Strike Teams as an “overlord” style game using HeroClix Combat Dial miniatures in a new way. The game will release in October alongside its first expansion, Avengers Initiative.

According to ICv2, “In Marvel Strike Teams, one player becomes a criminal mastermind, running the villains and overseeing the game in a way similar to the game master of a role playing game. Each of the other players takes on the role of their favorite Marvel hero, working together to thwart the mastermind’s plot.”

It should be noted that while the characters are represented in the game with HeroClix style figures with Clix bases, these figures will not be compatible with the traditional HeroClix collectible miniatures game.

The game is mission-based, with the heroes attempted to complete their goals before the villains can achieve their own ends. Missions can be played on their own, or as a campaign where a players’ heroes get upgraded between missions.

Marvel Strike Teams will include 13 HeroClix figures, 99 cards, 30 map tiles, 150 tokens, 80 cubes, 2 command dials, and 1 custom action die. The game is designed for 2 to 5 players, ages 14 and up, and takes about 40 minutes to play. The MSRP is $59.99.

The Avengers Initiative expansion releasing with the base set adds several more Avengers heroes to the game, including Black Widow, Vision, and Falcon. It also adds some of the Avengers greatest foes to the villain roster, such as Loki and Ultron. The set adds 8 new miniatures, 72 cards, and 19 tokens to the game for an MSRP of $29.99.

Marvel Strike Teams and the Avengers Initiative expansion were designed by Andrew Parks (Star Trek: Attack Wing, Core Worlds, Parthenon: Rise of the Aegean).

Marvel Strike Teams is the latest HeroClix Strategy Game from WizKids. Some of the past games include Marvel X-Men Mutant Revolution, Batman Gotham City Strategy Game, DC Comics Strategy Game: Justice League, Mage Knight, Star Trek: Frontiers, Star Trek: Fleet Captains, Star Trek: Expeditions, and Trains and Stations.

Wizkids’ latest HeroClix proper expansion is Marvel HeroClix: Avengers Infinity. You can check out our preview of the new set here. The next HeroClix release is Teenage Mutant Ninja HeroClix: Unplugged. You can see a preview of Shredder, Bebop, and Rocksteady from the set here. DC Comics HeroClix: Batman: The Animated Series follows in July, bringing the DC Animated Universe to HeroClix for the first time ever.