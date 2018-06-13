Marvel Studios 10th Anniversary Missing Characters Get Their Own Fan Posters

To honor the tenth anniversary of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios released a series of slick character posters celebrating many of the universe’s heroes. But not every character got a poster and that’s where some incredible fan art comes in.

Aj Designs on Twitter posted six posters done in the same style as the real, Marvel Studios-approved ones featuring Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, and Peter Dinklage as Eitri. You can check out the posters in the Tweet below.

Like the real posters, these fan versions feature each character against a yellow background with a tagline indicating that they are “more than” what they appear on the surface. The one for Ned is particularly humorous as its “more than a distraction” tag is a humorous nod to the role he played in Avengers: Infinity War, creating a distraction that let Peter Parker (Tom Holland) spring into action as Spider-Man — even if that distraction was the morbid-in-retrospect “we’re all gonna die!” Humor aside, it’s nice to see these characters get a nod, even if only from a creative fan. Each of the characters may only have supporting roles, but they’ve had their own, significant impact on the MCU and potentially could play larger roles in the upcoming Avengers 4.

As for the real posters, they feature 32 characters across the entire MCU (you can check out the entire collection as well as a handy timeline here). And there is plenty about the MCU to celebrate for its first decade, especially in 2018 alone. The latest film, Infinity War, just crossed the $2 billion mark globally making it the fourth highest grossing movie of all time. The studio also has Black Panther‘s $1.3 billion on the books this year and still has Ant-Man and The Wasp coming up.

And even beyond the decade mark, there’s still a lot to come for the MCU. Captain Marvel and Avengers 4 both come out in 2019 and according to studio head Kevin Feige, there are movies planned for as far out as 2025 carrying things to almost the twenty-year mark. It will be interesting to see how the studio celebrates that landmark when it arrives.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.