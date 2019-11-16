Marvel Studios Is Set to Release 8 Properties a Year

Beginning in 2021, Marvel Studios will have a total of four movies in theaters, set to be the first time the Burbank-based studio has ever released as many films in one calendar year. In addition to the jam-packed year Kevin Feige and his team will have at the box office, Marvel Studios will also be releasing four new limited series on Disney+. That means between film and television, the studio will have eight — yes, that’s right — different properties spread through the year.

Starting 2021 off with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Disney+ will release both WandaVision and Loki before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters. Then Marvel welcomes What If…? and Spider-Man 3 in its summer months before ending the year with Hawkeye and Thor: Love and Thunder.

It might seem a lot at the moment but the thing is, it’s likely the new norm. To date, Marvel’s also unveiled Disney+ will also carry Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk, all shows that will likely hit the streaming service in 2022. Thanks to Disney adding an unheard-of October date to its 2022 theatrical release slate, that means we’re already up to seven properties from Marvel Studios in 2022. In the same release date dump, Disney confirmed four dates were set aside in 2023 for even more movies from Marvel Studios and depending on the success of some of the earliest Marvel-based Disney+ properties, say The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, there’s nothing stopping Marvel from adding more content to the slate.

As Marvel Studios continues growing with the addition of Disney+, fans are bound to receive unprecedented amounts of content from all corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Eventually, one might think there’s a point in time where there will be at least one Marvel Studios release per month, whether it be in theaters or on Disney+. Another thing that makes the production output easier for the studio is Kevin Feige’s new role as chief creative officer. In addition to overseeing Marvel Studios, the executive is also overseeing the creative side of Marvel Television, meaning he likely has full access to Hulu and any network deals the studio had with ABC, Freeform, and the like.

Despite the impending superhero fatigue hot takes that are bound to happen plenty of times over the next few years, you might as well buckle in because soon enough, there’s going to be no shortage of MCU content, that’s for sure.

