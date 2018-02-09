Marvel Studio’s 10th Anniversary T-Shirt Brings It All Together

If every popular star in Hollywood formed a superhero supergroup lead by Robert Downey Jr., and that group went on a big anniversary tour, this would be the shirt for that tour.

Yes, Marvel Studios is celebrating their 10th anniversary, and they’ve unveiled a pretty awesome shirt for the occasion. It even has the dates of all their biggest films/tour stops on the back. You can order the design on Amazon in t-shirt, long sleeve, and hoodie styles.

The band has dozens of members including Chadwick Boseman, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Holland, Brie Larson, Elizabeth Olsen, Chris Pratt, Don Cheadle, Mark Ruffalo, and more. You can see them all together in this video, warming up for their final performance together in Avengers: Infinity War. They also did a pretty fantastic photo shoot for the tour and released a cool poster to promote it.

So, this is shaping up to be the concert event of the millennium. You can’t say you’ve been to the concert unless you have the shirt right? Grab one here before they sell out. Just be prepared to pay concert-level prices.

Avengers: Infinity War is currently Comicbook.com’s most anticipated movie sitting with a 4.41 out of 5 score. The first in the two parter Infinity War saga will be in theaters May 4th, 2018.

An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time,” the synopsis reads. “The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must willing to sacrifice it all in an attempt to defeat the power of Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.

