Marvel Studios Artist Reveals Early Version of Captain Marvel Costume With Sash

Andy Park, comic book artist, illustrator, and concept artist, is frequently posting cool images to his social media accounts. Recently, the creative shared an an early image of what Brie Larson could have looked like as Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers. Park explains that the image was done years ago, before Larson was cast, so he added in her likeness later.

“One of the very first design passes I did of Captain Marvel many years ago. I actually painted a version of this as a nonspecific actor before Brie was cast. I then added her likeness once she was cast. That happens quite often bc we work so early in the film making process,” Park explained.

As you can see, the image includes Captain Marvel’s sash, which she rocks in the comics.

Many people commented on the post, clearly enjoying the art.

“I like this version a lot Andy!,” @jscottcampbellart wrote.

“This is so amazing! I have the artbook and it’s so beautiful! I love Brie and it’s fascinating seeing all of the designs and artwork,” @neevsart added.

Although, some people took issue with the wedges seen in the second photo.

“The design is nice. The wedges are a bit unnecessary,” @quintessential_carlos replied.

“Beautiful work, really has an awesome vibe to it. Nothing against your work just a thought: I keep wondering why it’s such a thing that most women in action wear heels,” @kanashiatisuto added.

Intense shoes aside, the image is pretty awesome!

Park began his career as comic book artist for Extreme Studios, which is a division of Image Comics. He joined the Visual Development team at Marvel Studios in 2010 and has served as the concept illustrator for the majority of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. His list of credits include The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Doctor Strange, and Black Panther, and Avengers: Endgame. He was also the visual development supervisor on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Thor: Ragnarok, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Captain Marvel.

Captain Marvel is officially available for home viewing. Other MCU films include Avengers: Endgame, which is still playing in most theaters, and Spider-Man: Far From Home, which lands on the big screen on July 2nd.