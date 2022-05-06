Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Trailer Revealed





Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has a trailer as the special drops on Disney+. You can log in right now and see the behind-the-scenes details that helped the wild MCU film become a massive moment for the franchise. Director Sam Raimi went full tilt in the sequel. There are Multiverse versions of familiar heroes and some new ones. Elizabeth Olsen has never been scarier in this Scarlet Witch appearance. Everyone's favorite MCU cameo Wong is here as well. Xochitl Gomez also gets to talk about her debut as America Chavez in this movie as well. If you loved the spooky flick, there is so much more for fans to discover in their trip through the Multiverse. Check out what Disney+ had to say right here before diving in.

"Go beyond this reality," they tweeted. "Go behind the Multiverse in Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, now streaming only on @disneyplus."

Go behind the Multiverse in Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, now streaming only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/7PsdWUKJaA — Doctor Strange (@DrStrange) July 8, 2022

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is waiting on Disney+ after you watch the special. Here's the synopsis: "Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called 'the Multiverse.'"

"To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney+. You can also watch the movie itself on the platform.

