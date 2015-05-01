Here's Why There Weren't Any Avengers In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' 838 Universe

Marvel Studios has been diving head-first into the multiverse with projects like Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home and now Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Multiverse of Madness focuses primarily on the multiverse and features some pretty cool cameos from some surprising Marvel heroes. During the film we're introduced to iconic Marvel group from the universe designated 838, the Illuminati, and the line up featured Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch), Black Bolt (Anson Mount), Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart), Mr. Fantastic (John Krasinki) and Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor). One major thing that fans have noticed was the lack of the Avengers in that universe, and as it turns out, there's a very specific reason for that. During a recent interview with Empire Magazine (via The Direct), Marvel Studios producer Richie Palmer revealed that the Avengers from that universe retired due to Tony Stark successfully creating Ultron.

"This is a world where Ultron seemed to work the way Tony Stark intended him to work in Age of Ultron. 'A suit of armor around the world,' Tony was trying to get the Avengers to retire in Age of Ultron," Palmer said. So imagine this is a Wanda that, around that time... This is a world where Tony cracked Ultron, and it worked, and he went, 'Hey, whoever wants to retire and go home, can.' And then the Illuminati came to rise behind the scenes, pulling the strings, but, I think it's just a little bit of a better world for whatever reason, and Wanda was able to go and have the life that she deserved. We as the audience don't know who the father of those children is in this universe."

Previously, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness scribe Michael Waldron revealed that they never looked at fan castings while casting the Illuminati. Although, John Krasinski as Mr. Fantastic was an exception, as he was one of those names who continued to pop up around conversations of the Fantastic Four. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, we asked Waldron how they cast the groups key roles.

"Of course, I guess," Waldron revealed. "It's easy to be seduced by the cheap laugh, the cheap cheer, whatever. But that's never what Marvel or Sam [Raimi] were interested in. It was always about what's right for the story, what's right for Steven Strange, what's right for Wanda. It was never about fan service, really. It was like, 'If these Illuminati characters are here, they should be here because that's who's in the Illuminati in the comics, and that's who would actually be in the Illuminati.' That was our north star."

Marvel Studios describes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as follows: "To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."

The film is directed by the legendary Sam Rami and will star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch, Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is exclusively streaming on Disney+!

