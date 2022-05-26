Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Moon Knight Gets New Poster

✖

Obi-Wan Kenobi is premiering on Disney+ tomorrow, but another exciting feature dropped on the streaming site today. Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Moon Knight is now available to watch on Disney+, and it features a lot of interesting behind-the-scenes information about the latest Marvel series. In honor of the new Assembled episode, Marvel took to Instagram today to share a new poster.

"Check out the new poster for Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of #MoonKnight, now streaming on @DisneyPlus," Marvel Studios posted. You can view the poster below:

During a recent interview with SFX Magazine, Moon Knight director Mohamed Diab teased that the character will return to the MCU.

"If you ask me, I would tell you that Moon Knight is here to stay," Diab explained. "He's an interesting character. If you are Marvel, I think the smart business decision is to keep him. The only thing is, Marvel is not traditional. If you succeed, it doesn't mean you're gonna get a Season 2. By the way, I'm kept in the dark. I have no clue. I'm just thinking as a businessman right now. But I think they're going to stay. Maybe it's going to be a film. Maybe it's going to be a journey like what happened with WandaVision. I wish one day, if there is an expansion, I would be a part of it. We ended in a way that feels like a beginning. You see Mark and Steven becoming a new dynamic, the two of them in one body. We see Jake. You see the Scarlet Scarab, who could be a superhero or not. Very interesting stuff."

Moon Knight was a big hit with audiences and critics alike. Currently, the new series is up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 87% critics score and a 92% audience score. ComicBook.com's Adam Barnhardt gave the show's premiere a 5 out of 5 and called it Marvel's "strongest." You can read the official description for the series below:

"Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt."

Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Moon Knight is now streaming on Disney+.