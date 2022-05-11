Disney+ Delays Moon Knight Episode of Marvel Studios: Assembled

✖

After every Marvel Studios series on Disney+ finishes up a season, the streaming service puts out an episode of Marvel Studios: Assembled focusing on the project. Assembled gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at all of Marvel Studios projects on the streaming service and sometimes comes equipped with new insight. The Moon Knight episode of the series was supposed to premiere on May 11th, 2022 and will move to premiere on May 25th, 2022.

Moon Knight wrapped up a pretty intriguing first season on Disney+, and the series isn't sure to receive a second season. Previously, Marvel Studios had only green-lit a second season for one of their series with Loki. Although, Moon Knight's future is up in the air, the series featured a post-credits scene that sets up some interesting things for the character, so hopefully we get to see where Marc Spector and Steven Grant end up next sooner rather than later. During a new interview with SFX Magazine director Mohamed Diab revealed that Moon Knight is here to stay.

"If you ask me, I would tell you that Moon Knight is here to stay," Diab explained. "He's an interesting character. If you are Marvel, I think the smart business decision is to keep him. The only thing is, Marvel is not traditional. If you succeed, it doesn't mean you're gonna get a Season 2. By the way, I'm kept in the dark. I have no clue. I'm just thinking as a businessman right now. But I think they're going to stay. Maybe it's going to be a film. Maybe it's going to be a journey like what happened with WandaVision. I wish one day, if there is an expansion, I would be a part of it. We ended in a way that feels like a beginning. You see Mark and Steven becoming a new dynamic, the two of them in one body. We see Jake. You see the Scarlet Scarab, who could be a superhero or not. Very interesting stuff."

Marvel Studios and Disney+ describe the series as: "Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt." All episodes of Marvel Studios' Moon Knight are now available on Disney+!

