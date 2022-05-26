Marvel Studios Exec Reveals Why Moon Knight and Other Disney+ Shows Have Cliffhangers

✖

Marvel Studios has definitely made a mark with their Disney+ series. In the past year they have released 5 series that have all exceeded expectations and all of their upcoming series are expected to do the same. Even thought the studio has had a few duds in their theatrical lineup, it seems that they have found their niche through streaming. All of the Marvel Studios series that have aired on Disney Plus have had a massive cliffhanger, and it seems that there was a specific reason. During a reason episode of Marvel Studios' Assembled series that focused on Moon Knight (via The Direct), the Head of Streaming, Television and Animation Brad Winderbaum addressed why all Phase Four projects have had more cliffhangers thanks to the Disney+ series.

"There are new challenges and new rewards that come with making longer-form stories," Winderbaum said. "We're keeping the endings more open now, I think. We don't have to tie up every loose end. And when you create characters as strong as Moon Knight and Scarlet Scarab, we can confidently go into the future knowing that there's more stories left to tell and new characters that we can bring in to tell them."

Speaking of cliffhangers, you would think that if the Moon Knight was set after the events of Hawkeye they would have mentioned the blip or even the multiverse, and it seems that they wanted the series creators to stay clear of that. Moon Knight Head Writer Jeremy Slater revealed that Marvel had a few suggestions for their story. In a new interview with The Direct, Slater says that Marvel Studios wanted them to "steer clear" of the blip and the multiverse.

"There were certain territories and topics where we were told early on, 'Let's steer clear,' because Marvel's always very conscious about repeating themselves. They want to always be sort of stretching and finding new corners of the universe to explore," Slater told the site. "So it was like, let's stay away from The Blip, because The Blip is obviously being discussed in depth in WandaVision, in Falcon and the Winter Soldier, in Hawkeye. Let's sort of avoid that aspect. Let's stay away from [the] Multiverse because of Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. There's just those different areas where they were like... it feels like the MCU is going really heavy on certain ideas and concepts over here, so we need to keep our little corner very separate than that, so it doesn't start to feel like everything is a Multiverse story."

Marvel Studios and Disney+ describe the series as: "Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt." All episodes of Marvel Studios' Moon Knight are now available on Disney+!

