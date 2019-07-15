Marvel Studios and Avengers: Endgame Directors Announce We Love You 3000 Tour

Marvel Studios on Monday announced Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo will participate in a nationwide “We Love You 3000” tour in celebration of the fans and Endgame‘s in-home release.

The directing duo and special guests from Marvel Studios and the Marvel Cinematic Universe will greet and treat fans at nine U.S. cities as part of a tour beginning in San Diego during Comic-Con International on July 20 and ending in Anaheim as part of Disney’s D23 Expo on August 24.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Surprises include fan experience festivities and exclusive giveaways where attendees can receive limited-edition and signed prints. Other events include photo booth experiences and a Cleveland, Ohio trolley tour visiting filming locations of some of the studios’ biggest productions.

Marvel Studios and #AvengersEndgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo have teamed up to launch the #WeLoveYou3000 Tour! As a thank you to fans, the nationwide tour will feature meet & greets with the @Russo_Brothers, giveaways, and more. For details, visit: https://t.co/SnUU6VOcIX pic.twitter.com/lLhWDiDYUU — The Avengers (@Avengers) July 15, 2019

Full tour dates follow:

TOUR DATES

July 20 | SAN DIEGO, CA

San Diego Comic-Con

What: Calling all Avengers fans! Join Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo and special MCU guest(s) at the IMDboat as they celebrate the in-home release of the film. Costumed guests will be welcomed aboard to participate in a special Marvel Studios Cosplay photo with the Russo Brothers and their special guest(s).

Where: IMDboat – 5th Avenue Landing Marina, Slip 5B (Directly behind the convention center)

Time: Saturday, July 20 at 1:15 – 2:15pm

Festivities: General fans who arrive on-site will be gifted with a free ice cream courtesy of Ben & Jerry’s (while supplies last).

July 30 | SEATTLE, WA

Funko Fan Experience

What: The “We Love You 3000 Tour” arrives at Funko Headquarters!

Where: Funko Headquarters – Everett, WA

Time: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Festivities: Fan Experience

August 8 | SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Giants Game @ Oracle Park

What: Join the Russo Bros. for Marvel Night at the San Francisco Giants game

Get tickets: Get your tickets for the game now.

Festivities: Select fans will receive a limited-edition exclusive print

August 13 | CHICAGO, IL

Best Buy In-Store Event

What: Join the Russo Bros. as the “We Love You 3000 Tour” arrives in Chicago.

Where: Meet the Russo Bros. and receive a signed exclusive print at a Best Buy to be announced.

Festivities: Fan giveaways courtesy of McDonald’s and an Avengers: Endgame photo booth experience.

August 13 | TORRANCE, CA

Best Buy In-Store Event

What: The “We Love You 3000 Tour arrives in Torrance, CA – more details coming soon.

August 13 | MIAMI, FL

Best Buy In-Store Event

What: Join the “We Love You 3000 Tour” as it arrives in Miami.

Where: Best Buy store to be confirmed soon

Festivities: An Avengers: Endgame photo booth experience.

August 14 | MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Best Buy In-Store Event

What: Join the Russo Bros. as the “We Love You 3000 Tour” arrives in Minneapolis.

Where: Meet the Russo Bros. and receive a signed exclusive print at a Best Buy to be announced.

Festivities: An Avengers: Endgame photo booth experience.

August 20 | CLEVELAND, OH

Best Buy In-Store Event

What: Join the Russo Bros. as the “We Love You 3000 Tour” arrives in Cleveland.

Where: Meet the Russo Bros. and receive a signed exclusive print at a Best Buy to be announced.

Festivities: An Avengers: Endgame photo booth experience.

Additional Activities:

Join us for a trolley tour of the city visiting filming locations in Cleveland of your favorite Marvel Studios’ films. Details TBD.

August 23- 25 | ANAHEIM, CA

D23 EXPO – Anaheim Convention Center

What: The “We Love You 3000 Tour” culminates – details to come!

Avengers: Endgame is available to own on Digital HD July 30 and on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray August 13.