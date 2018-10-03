Marvel Studios Releases Captain Marvel Concept Art

We don’t have a new Captain Marvel trailer just yet, but we do have some new concept art to gawk at.

Actually, you might recognize the concept art below, which shows Captain Marvel in her full red and blue costume. The art was part of the original Captain Marvel artwork shown when Marvel revealed it would be taking place in the 1990s, but the only image fans had who weren’t in attendance of the panel happened to be a picture taken of the screen.

Now thanks to Marvel Studios concept artist Andy Park we’ve got a crystal clear version of the image, and Park also gave some additional commentary about the design of the costume for the big screen.

“Captain Marvel! I absolutely LOVED creating this design for the MCU. It’s a complete honor. Of course I have to give credit to Jaime Mckelvie who did her redesigned comic book look years ago & Kristafer Aanka who did an update on that look. It was a pleasure taking those classic looks & translating it for the big screen & for the story we are telling on this film. This costume design was actually really challenging to achieve in reality (all costumes are) but the amazing costume designer Sandra Hayes, her talented costumers & Film Illusions did an outstanding job in taking my concept design & making it a reality on the AMAZING Brie Larson ! So much hard work was put into this & I’m so proud of our whole team. I can’t wait for everyone to finally see this film! #captainmarvel”

You can check out the full image of Captain Marvel above.

The Captain Marvel film follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Marv-Vell).

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.

What do you hope to see next from Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel? Let us know in the comments!