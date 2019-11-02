Marvel Studios Reportedly Already Using Marvel Television Personnel

Casting is well underway for Disney Plus’ Ms. Marvel and one surprising tidbit from the news is the inclusion of casting director Krista Husar. Husar’s name is prominent on a casting grid making its rounds online as one of the casting directors alongside long-time Marvel Studios casting boss Sarah Finn. If the name sounds familiar, that’s because she’s not unfamiliar with the Marvel brand; in fact, she just got done helping cast the final two seasons of ABC’s Agents of SHIELD. In light of the recent restructuring of Marvel Entertainment, Marvel Studios, and Marvel Television, that’d make the casting director the first person used for the studio that had previously worked on Marvel Television shows post-restructuring.

It’s also been reported Husar has also been working on casting for Loki, another Marvel Studios-produced show for Disney+. It should be noted Finn has also been credited as the casting director on Agents of SHIELD since it first launched in 2014, so the sharing of casting directors isn’t entirely unheard of around these parts. There still has yet to be an official comment from Marvel Studios on its new subsidiary and as of this writing, it’s still unclear how the studio will implement the cast and crew for Marvel Television shows or if they will at all.

As fans wait for the seventh and final season of Agents of SHIELD, series star Chloe Bennet teases it will be a big payoff for those who’ve tuned in all seven years.

“So that means traveling through a bunch of different time periods and who knows who we see on the way back, if we even get back. It’s actually one of the most… season 4 and season 7 are definitely my favorite seasons of SHIELD,” Bennet said in a recent interview. “For the long-term fans, it’s a really big pay-up and it’s really, really fun,” she added. “When you’ve done six seasons and that many hours of TV, it’s pretty hard on the writers to think what else do we do, and they killed it. Season seven is a really, really fun one.”

The seventh season of Agents of SHIELD will hit ABC next summer. The only other shows on the release schedule for Marvel Television include Runaways (December 13th) and Helstrom (2020).

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

