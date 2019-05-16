Marvel Studios Head Confirms Return of Ten Rings and Real Mandarin in Future Films

It’s not a stretch to say that Iron Man 3 might be the most divisive entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. From the lack of armored action, to the slower second act with Tony Stark teaming with a kid, to the big twist from the main villain of the Mandarin, some fans don’t like how the Marvel Studios film went down.

The biggest complaint comes from the bait-and-switch reveal of the Mandarin, who is actually revealed to be an actor named Trevor Slattery. But Marvel Studios followed up this revelation with the One-Shot short film All Hail the King, in which Trevor goes to jail and receives a threatening message from the REAL Mandarin, none too happy with the thespian’s attempted identity theft.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige revealed that they are planning to follow up this plot thread in a future project, though he wouldn’t reveal any more information. The revelation came during his Ask Me Anything thread on Reddit, where he also shed some details about Avengers: Endgame and the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

We don’t know when the real Mandarin and the Ten Rings will actually show up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The terrorist organization hasn’t been seen since the first Iron Man movie, when Obadiah Stane hired them to kidnap Tony Stark.

But there are a few projects where the characters can pop up, and one likely candidate could be the Disney+ series Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Those two would be the perfect heroes to track down old leads from the MCU’s past.

The only downside to the Mandarin finally showing up in the MCU is that he won’t go toe-to-toe against his comic book arch nemesis, given that Iron Man is no longer in the land of the living. This great rivalry from the pages of Marvel Comics will never get to happen on the big screen.

Hopefully whatever Marvel has cooked up will deliver a classic foe that MCU could really use.

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break some major X-Men news, discuss THAT episode of Game of Thrones, and do a deep dive into all this week’s comics! After Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker are you ready for a different take on the franchise? Find out the answer and make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!