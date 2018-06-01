Marvel Studios Directors The Russo Brothers, Ryan Coogler, James Gunn & More Attend Secret Meeting

The future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is seemingly underway as of this week, following a gathering of several prominent Marvel directors.

James Gunn, who writes and directs the Guardians of the Galaxy films, posted an image of himself drinking coffee from an Infinity Gauntlet mug on his Instagram Story Wednesday. He captioned the photo “Caffeine power up before meeting with #Marvel directors today.”

While that post didn’t directly address which directors would be attending the meeting, or what the meeting would be about, Gunn hinted at some answers on Twitter later on in the day.

During one of Gunn’s Q&A sessions on Twitter, ET reporter and host Ash Crossan asked him a simple and light-hearted question, “Who’s the best person you saw today.” Gunn replied, “You or Ryan Coogler.”

That question came on the same day as the big meeting, so it’s safe to assume that Coogler, who wrote and directed Black Panther, was in attendance. While Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has stated that there will be a sequel to Black Panther, and everyone would like to have Coogler back in the director’s chair, his involvement has yet to be confirmed.

You or Ryan Coogler. Okay now next question respond to this one. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 31, 2018

Another fan took to Twitter to ask Gunn about Joe and Anthony Russo, directors of Avengers: Infinity War and the upcoming Avengers 4. Gunn told the fan that he loves the two filmmakers, and that he was with them just before he began answering questions. Of course, this would imply that they attended the meeting as well.

It’s no surprise that the Russo brothers would be at the meeting, considering they’re still hard at work on Avengers 4, which is set to bow on May 3, 2019. The future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe hinges on that film, so it makes sense that all of the directors would be involved when discussing the events that will transpire.

Gunn did confirm that Avengers 4 was one of the topics discussed by the various directors at the meeting, though he also noted that plenty of other things were discussed.

We talked about a lot of things, but yes of course that was one of them. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 31, 2018

It’s unclear what other directors were in attendance, but only a handful have been confirmed for future Marvel films, considering the secrecy surrounding the studio’s upcoming films. Peyton Reed has directed Ant-Man and the Wasp, which hits theaters on July 6. Joining Reed and Gunn in Marvel’s Phase 4 are Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, helming Captain Marvel, and Jon Watts, who is returning for the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel. Both of those films are set for 2019 releases.

