Marvel Studios Executive Says Black Widow “Should Be the Best Movie That We Make”

Marvel Studios executive vp of production Victoria Alonso says there’s “so much more to come” beyond Marvel’s Phase 4 reveal at San Diego Comic-Con, including the Scarlett Johansson-led Black Widow.

Speaking at the 2019 SIGGRAPH conference, Alonso said Marvel Studios’ first release post-Avengers: Endgame “should be the best movie that we make” (via THR).

The longtime Marvel producer is aware of the need to maintain an expected level of quality when following Endgame, which overcame James Cameron’s Avatar to win the crown of highest grossing film of all time.

“If we don’t make a good movie, that’s on us,” she said. “The pressure internally is far more than the media and the fans give us. We try to do things that are not the same. That are a little different. We take a risk. … We can’t do the same all the time.”

Endgame was the end of the line for veteran heroes Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), but the key to avoiding sameness is exploring Marvel Comics’ vast library — efforts that led to such recently announced projects as The Eternals and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, highlighting lesser known Marvel superheroes.

“There are so many stories to tell,” Alonso said. “The thing about Marvel is we have 6,000 characters in our library. There will be children forever telling these stories.”

Alonso also champions diversity and inclusion at Disney-owned Marvel Studios, saying in June the studio is actively working towards a Marvel Cinematic Universe that is even more representative of all walks in life in Phase 4 and beyond.

In expanding its horizons, Alonso said Marvel aims to “hire on potential … When you take that risk, it is the most beautiful thing you can do. If a person doesn’t have it on their résumé, it doesn’t necessarily mean they can’t do it. It means they haven’t had the chance.”

Black Widow launches Phase 4 May 1, 2020 with David Harbour (Stranger Things), O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale), Florence Pugh (Fighting with My Family) and Rachel Weisz (The Favourite) joining Johansson in a story set after Captain America: Civil War.

Marvel then releases Eternals November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi February 12, 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness May 7, 2021 and Thor: Love and Thunder November 5, 2021. Also comprising Phase 4 are multiple MCU-set Disney+ series rolling out between fall 2020 and fall 2021.

