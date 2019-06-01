Marvel Studios Executive VP of Production Victoria Alonso Will Be Conducting a Reddit AMA

Only a couple of weeks after the Reddit AMA by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, another important person from the company will be answering questions on the popular website. Victoria Alonso is the the Executive Vice President of Production at Marvel Studios, and has been involved with every film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She served as a co-producer on Iron Man, Iron Man 2, Thor, and Captain America: The First Avenger, and executive produced every film after. Her Reddit AMA will take place on Wednesday, June 5th at 1:15pm PST.

As you can see, u/The_Asian_Hamster included links to Alonso’s IMDB page, and a “snippet of her bio from a recent press kit.” The also included a link to the wiki page of past AMAs.

“Note this is not until 5th June!,” they added. “Also try to limit your questions to 1 or 2 max in the AMA, don’t post walls of text! If anyone isn’t available on the day and would like to ask a question, please, reply with your questions to THIS comment and I will try to relay them for you,” they wrote. “You’re much better off asking about either Captain Marvel or the previous movies she’s produced. No one’s ever really gonna reveal much about the future plans in a Reddit AMA.”

Many Marvel fans commented on the post, eager for the AMA to happen.

“Interesting. I feel like we don’t hear much from the core Marvel Studios crew outside of Feige, so it’ll be cool to learn more about what other people in the office do to support the production,” u/KingEuronIIIGreyjoy wrote.

“I AM SO HAPPY ABOUT THIS. I’ve always wanted to hear from Ms. Alonso but she doesn’t do many interviews. Regardless, she is credited as a major producer for the films, meaning she no doubt plays a sizable role in their production. I’d love to hear her perspective on the movies,” u/MalicCarnage added.

Will you be participating in Alonso’s AMA? Tell us in the comments.

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Captain Marvel, which will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on June 11th, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.