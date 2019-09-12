Marvel Fan Creates Perfect Logo for MCU Fantastic Four

Disney finally has some of its most prominent properties like The Fantastic Four and X-Men under one roof due to the Fox acquisition. One fan decided to take a crack at designing a logo for Marvel’s First Family’s debut. The results are pretty impressive as stark46192 finds ways to distance their design from some of the less popular on-screen depictions of the characters from recent years.

Parts of the design feel a bit retro, but the overall effect is very sleek with every letter having a burnished metallic effect. Two colors on the logo is a bold choice that may catch some fans off guard. The gold definitely helps break up the blue and black that the team is regularly known for. Bright gold could also be hinting towards the cosmic source of their powers from the comics.

Marvel Studios rocked the entire house during their Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con. The hits just kept coming as they announced title after title that day. News of Black Widow, numerous Disney+ series, a Thor sequel, and others all made the cut. Blade was probably the biggest shocker, but concrete visuals of Fantastic Four and X-Men were mysteriously absent from the proceedings.

Kevin Feige did tease the two long-awaited properties, and some other favorites like Guardians of the Galaxy and Black Panther, before dropping the Blade news. Marvel Studios head man talked to Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis after the presentation. But, that doesn’t mean he was ready to fully divulge the plans for these characters yet.

“That means that we have them back and we are working towards it,” he said. Sometimes it can be so tough to wait there in suspense with so few details. That is where fans are at this moment though.

Feige also got put under the lights during an interview with Variety after the Hall H presentation. They made sure to specifically ask about the Fantastic Four’s introduction in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The executive remained open but still wouldn’t announce anything concrete.

“I’m extremely excited about those characters and about bringing Marvel’s First Family up to the platform and the level that they deserve,” Feige explained. It won’t be so easy to get him to open up about possible casting or a story for whatever film/series they appear in.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 in May 2022.