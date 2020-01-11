Marvel Studios Will Have Finished Most of Phase 4 Before the Year Ends

Kevin Feige and his team at Marvel Studios are busier than they ever have been. With Avengers: Endgame fully out of the way, the Burbank-based studio is working on expanding the Marvel Cinematic Universe at an incredible rate, largely thanks in part to the addition of Disney+ into the fray. The production house is so busy, in fact, the entire next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe very well could be filmed by the end of this year, just 18 months or so after it was first announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2019.

As Redditor u/Zepand66 pointed out on a Marvel Studios-based community, all but two of the shows have been reported to begin production by the end of the year. For that matter, many are expected to wrap principal photography by the time January 2021 rolls around.

Starting at the beginning of Phase 4, Black Widow — barring any substantial reshoots — is already in the can and The Eternals is on the downhill slope of shooting while The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and WandaVision are also well along. Beginning production in the coming days are Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings and Disney+’s Loki before spring will mark the beginning of production on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Ms. Marvel. Rounding out the year are Spider-Man 3, Hawkeye, and Thor: Love and Thunder, each expected to start filming at some point in the summer.

That would leave Moon Knight and She-Hulk as the only Phase 4 projects unaccounted for but even then, Feige himself has said they’ll be ready to ramp up production by the end of the year. It’s certainly a golden age for comic book cinema and Marvel Studios apparently plans to take full advantage of it.

The entire upcoming Marvel Studios slate includes Black Widow on May 1st, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in the Fall, The Eternals on November 6th, WandaVision in 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

