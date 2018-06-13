Marvel Studios Releases MCU Timeline, 10th Anniversary Character Posters

It’s the 10-year anniversary for Marvel Studios‘ Cinematic Universe, and to celebrate fans are getting some gorgeous new posters and a handy timeline breaking down the whole franchise.

First up is the timeline, which catalogues every Marvel film from the one that started it all in Iron Man (May 2, 2008) to Marvel’s big team-up The Avengers (May 4, 2012) to the most recent films in the franchise Avengers: Infinity War (April 27, 2018) and Ant-Man and The Wasp (July 6, 2018). It’s easy to forget just how many films Marvel’s released, and this is quite useful if you need a refresher.

Next up is a series of stylish character posters, featuring some of your favorite heroes on a gorgeous golden background. Iron Man, Black Panther, Black Widow, Okoye, Captain America, Groot, Thor, Spider-Man, Scarlet Witch, Valkyrie, Shuri, Drax, and more are all here, but the scene stealers are easily Wasp, Korg, Heimdall, and Ant-Man, who’s poster features a shrinking image of him from top to bottom. It’s also nice to see Hawkeye included too, even if it is not the version fans will see in Avengers 4.

You can check out some of our favorite posters below, and the whole collection can be found here.

The only bummer we have is not seeing Captain Marvel on one of these posters, but then again her movie hasn’t released yet, so it makes sense. Hopefully, we get one of her after the film finally debuts next year.

Marvel has plenty to celebrate in its first decade, especially in 2018 alone. It’s most recent epic Avengers: Infinity War has achieved over $655 million domestically, adding in another $1.3 billion overseas. That totals to over $1.9 billion worldwide, and it should overtake the $2 billion mark any day now.

The crazy part is that is after the ultra-successful Black Panther earlier in the year, which brought in over $699 million domestic and added another $646 million overseas for a worldwide total of over $1.3 billion. It will be interesting to see where Ant-Man and The Wasp comes in later this year, but 2019 looks just as packed, with Captain Marvel and Avengers 4 both on deck for the first half of the year.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.