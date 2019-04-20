Marvel Studios Might Be Introducing Body Positive Hero Soon

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige says a superhero with a less-than-perfect physique could reach the Marvel Cinematic Universe “sooner than you think.”

When asked by IANS if Marvel would like to bring in superheroes who don’t possess the “perfect figure,” Feige said with a laugh, “Yes, I would, because then maybe I can be a superhero.”

“Traditionally, if you look at the way they are drawn in the comics, they go to very iconic mythic proportions,” Feige said of Marvel’s stable of superheroes. “We happen to have many actors and actresses who have mythic proportions themselves for real but I will just say yes and perhaps sooner than you think.”

The answer comes as Disney-owned Marvel Studios strives to “reflect audiences all over the globe” who have embraced the MCU, which has since found blockbuster success when diversifying with Black Panther, its first film to feature a prominently black cast, and Captain Marvel, its first female-led movie.

“There is no official update but we want our films to reflect the world, to reflect audiences all over the globe that are cheering for our films. We want them to see themselves up there,” Feige said. “In our comic books, there are a lot of characters and opportunities to do that.”

In better reflecting wider audiences, diverse characters like Shang-Chi — Marvel Studios’ first leading Asian-American superhero — will find their way to the big screen, alongside lesser-known characters such as the Eternals, also poised for a big screen bow in coming years.

“I think every movie that we do is a risk. We only want to do movies that people seem to think are risks. Doing the story of an Asian-American hero of Chinese heritage is something that is very intriguing to us. It will be really different and special,” Feige said when asked if Shang-Chi is viewed as a risky project.

“I hope audiences around the world respond to it in the same way they did to Steve Rogers… whether they have [an] American flag or not. It’s about the individual storyline, spectacle and adventure that come with Marvel Studios movies.”

Marvel Studios next releases Avengers: Endgame April 26.

