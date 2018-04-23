Marvel Studios Interested in ‘Moon Knight’ Movie

The world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe post-Avengers 4, or Phase 4 as it’s so commonly called, is a total mystery to fans. No one knows what movies will appear in the franchise, and what Marvel characters will star in them. Outside of new installments in the Spider-Man, Black Panther, and Guardians of the Galaxy franchises, the future is completely unknown.

While speaking with various members of the press ahead of Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has been questioned relentlessly about the future of the franchise, and which potential projects are on the horizon. To the joy of many, Feige has now mentioned that fan-favorite character Moon Knight is definitely on the list of MCU hopefuls.

According to Screen Rant, Feige certainly has ideas in mind for a Marc Spector flick in the future, though the “when” is still a bit of a mystery.

“Yes,” Feige said when asked if he had plans for the character. “Does that mean five years from now, 10 years from now, 15 years from now? There are stacks of character cards that we have in our, in our development offices, which we look at. Which we pull for him, which we discussed.”

The interest in Moon Knight on the part of the studio shouldn’t be too surprising, considering the immense fan interest in the character. However, the dark and gritty tone of Moon Knight seems a little harsh for the current MCU. This is why a lot of fans have looked at the character as a prime candidate for the R-rated, Netflix series treatment.

Of course, Moon Knight isn’t the only Marvel property on the studio’s radar. During an interview with ComicBook.com this weekend, Feige said that Nova was also on the list of characters who could appear in the franchise sometime soon.

“Nova is… if we have a big board with a bunch of characters that have more immediate potential, Nova is on that board,” Feige said in the exclusive interview. “Because of the connection to the Guardians universe, because there are more than one examples to pull from in the comics that are interesting. And you’re absolutely right, he was in the earliest drafts of the [Guardians of the Galaxy].”

Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel’s biggest film to date, is set to hit theaters on April 27, one week earlier than its original premiere date on May 4. Marvel will follow the film up with Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, and Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019. The sequel to Avengers: Infinity War is still without a title, and it will arrive next year on May 3.