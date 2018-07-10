Marvel’s Kevin Feige Teases MCU Plans Until 2024

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is such an intricately-woven saga at this point, that the planning and execution must always be on point, for things to flow smoothly. As such, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige revealed years ago that Marvel had planned its MCU saga out until 2020, but in a new interview, it now seems that Feige and Marvel have extended that planning all the way to the year 2024!

Speaking with BMD, Feige stated the following when asked about how far in advanced Marvel Studios plans things, these days:

“Obviously people are aware of Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Guardians 3, which James [Gunn] gets into prep on very soon. Outside of that, we like the idea of having the world do what we’re doing, which is focusing on the immediate future… but there are secret vaulted doors in Marvel Studios that lead to essentially what we’ll be doing between now and 2024.”

Fans will no doubt start speculating about what kinds of plan are in that vault of 2020s ideas, but there are some educated guesses that we can make:

Marvel Cosmic – one of the biggest expansions of the MCU brand is expected to be the Marvel Cosmic brand, which will have a hearty lineup and tone established after Avengers 4 (with films like Thor, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Captain Marvel), with much more room to expand, with projects like Nova or The Eternals.

New Heroes – As always, some new heroes will get franchise launches, and some prospective dates are probably being reserved.

Potential Fox acquisitions – The Disney/Fox deal is still in contention, but if it goes through, then Feige and Marvel Studios need to have a potential set of plans ready to run, in order to bring the Fox X-Men and Fantastic Four properties over to the MCU.

Big Events – there are probably a set of big events and crossover storylines already being floated, with the caveat that the events could change, based on whether or not the Fox deal happens.

Sequels – Obviously Marvel Studios is already staking out dates for sequels to established solo franchises.

The two biggest factors in this are clearly, A) what happens with the Fox/Disney deal, and B) what kind of universe-changing event goes down in Avengers 4.

After some of the revelations of Ant-Man and the Wasp, it seems like the MCU could be “fixed” after Thanos’ deadly snap in Infinity War, but wouldn’t be as “whole” as it was before. If Avengers 4‘s ending results in a new Marvel Cinematic Multiverse, then obviously the plans extending to 2024 could be more widespread than we ever imagined.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is now in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War is also playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.