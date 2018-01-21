All The Marvel Studios Movies Announced And Rumored

In the past, Marvel Studios has been pretty upfront about their slate of upcoming projects, especially in the build up to Avengers: Infinity War. But beyond that, it’s a bit of a mystery.

There’s been chatter about what Marvel movies to expect in 2020, but little confirmation from the studio or parent company Disney. And with the potential buyout of 21st Century Fox assets being completed before that year, there’s also the possibility of major changes.

But here we’re ready to look at all of the projects confirmed, planned, or rumored, mapping out the future of Marvel Studios releases for fans to look forward to. And it all begins next month with a long-awaited film…

Black Panther

February 16

The Ryan Coogler-directed film finally showcases T’Challa’s first solo film, giving fans their first glimpse at the world of Wakanda.

Anticipation for the Black Panther movie has been mounting ever since it was announced, and fans are more than ready for the character’s latest appearance in the MCU. Turmoil in Wakanda will likely dovetail into Marvel’s next movie on the docket…

Avengers: Infinity War

May 4

The first of two major crossover films finally brings the Mad Titan known as Thanos planetside, where he’ll clash with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and the Guardians of the Galaxy.

It remains to be seen if the combined might of Marvel’s superheroes are able to content with Thanos and the Black Order, or if their defeat will spill over to the next Avengers movie due out a year later.

Ant-Man and the Wasp

July 6

After what could be a downer with Infinity War, Marvel will bounce back with what’s sure to be another light-hearted, comedic take on the classic heist genre.

The newest movie will finally showcase the Wasp making a splash on the big screen, while brining legacy character Janet van Dyne into the forefront with Michelle Pfeifer’s Marvel debut.

Captain Marvel

March 8, 2019

Brie Larson makes her long-awaited debut as Captain Marvel in this highly anticipated film.

While the character still has the potential to appear in Avengers: Infinity War (despite all of the comments saying she will not), the Captain Marvel movie seems unlike any other thus far in the MCU. The ’90s-set adaptation of the Kree-Skrull War should set the stage for the next wave of Marvel movies.

Untitled Avengers sequel

May 3, 2019

Will this movie cap off the end of Thanos’ threat to the Avengers or showcase a brand new enemy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? It remains to be seen, but expect some time-bending and/or flashback action, and the return of Cap’s classic suit and Thor’s long hair.

Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel

July 5, 2019

This will be the first MCU film set in the post-Infinity War world of the MCU, so expect it to tease some huge changes in the universe at large while also providing more glimpses into Marvel and Sony’s plans for the future of the Spider-Man franchise.

Keep in mind, this will be released under Sony’s banner of Columbia Pictures.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

2020

Will we finally get Adam Warlock? Will the Ravagers return? And what exactly does James Gunn have up his sleeve for the final installment in his Guardians trilogy?

Black Widow

Rumored 2020 Release

Sounds like we can expect Scarlett Johansson to headline her first Marvel Studios movie, a decade after she debuted in Iron Man 2.

Doctor Strange 2

Rumored 2020 Release

Will Scott Derrickson and Benedict Cumberbatch reunite to tell the continued adventures of the Sorcerer Supreme? Hopefully we get a better idea of Marvel’s future plans after Infinity War hits.

After that, what’s next? Blade? Thor? Moon Knight? The X-Men? Fantastic Four? Either way, Marvel has a lot of content to work with and keep fans turning out in theaters.