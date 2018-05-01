Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige on Complicated Namor Rights

With Avengers: Infinity War bringing the Marvel Cinematic Universe together, and Disney’s purchase of Fox bringing the X-Men and Fantastic Four over, it’s an exciting time to be a superhero fan.

But some fans of the House of Ideas might be wondering about one of the company’s first superheroes, the Atlantean mutant prince known as Namor. With so many properties coming back under Marvel Studios purview, will we ever see a Namor movie?

Marvel boss Kevin Feige told IGN about the possibility of a Namor film and whether it’s complicated by Universal Pictures holding the character’s distribution rights.

“It is. I think there’s a way to probably figure it out but it does have — it’s not as a clean or clear as the majority of the other characters,” Feige responded.

The Marvel Studios president previously spoke with EW about rights issues with characters, possibly alluding to the complicated situation with Namor.

“There are some with a couple of other players involved that would have to be negotiated with,” Feige said. “Then, of course, Spider-Man is still with Sony, independent of our agreement to do the films together. But most of them are home now. If that Fox thing happens, yeah, that’ll be the majority.”

It seems like discussion surrounding the Sub-Mariner has been a consistent topic over the last few years. Feige spoke with IGN in 2014 about the intricate business dealings required to make a movie about Namor.

“Let’s put it this way – there are entanglements that make it less easy,” Feige said. “There are older contracts that still involve other parties that mean we need to work things out before we move forward on it. As opposed to an Iron Man or any of the Avengers or any of the other Marvel characters where we could just put them in.”

While it might seem like all hope is lost, remember that it was practically unfathomable that Spider-Man would ever appear in an Avengers movie. And until last year, the thought of the X-Men mixing it up with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes seemed impossible.

But all things can change, and hopefully fans get to see Namor on the big screen sooner than later.

Avengers: Infinity War premieres in theaters on April 27th.

