Marvel Studios Fan Creates Perfect Logo for Namor Movie

Kevin Feige calmed a lot of fears during D23 Expo when he announced Black Panther 2 for May of 2022. Fans were quick to speculate that the sequel would also introduce Namor the Sub-Mariner to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Then the fanart floodgates opened to great success for most of the Internet. One intrepid fan is looking to go beyond that though, and they designed a standalone logo for a Namor movie.

The logo consists of a black background with letters outlined by kingly gold. A deep blue with a texture to resemble the sea makes up the body of Namor’s name. Everything about this logo design is sleek and to the point. To be honest, it doesn’t look very out of place when contrasted against the Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk announcements from D23.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Okoye’s offhand comment about a “disturbance” in the Atlantic Ocean during Avengers: Endgame is now being dissected more than it was during the film’s initial run. Fans believe that could be the easiest way to introduce the character to the already flowing universe. This isn’t even to mention the obvious links between Black Panther and Namor over the course of Marvel Comics history.

The Sub-Mariner has a longstanding rivalry with the King of Wakanda, and the second film could see the two pick that up for the source of conflict in T’Challa’s second outing. The idea of something lurking in the depths to challenge Black Panther as a smart way to revisit the isolationist v. inclusion arguments from the first film. At any rate, something will be announced sooner or later.

Other artists have had some fun with the idea of royalty duking it out in the past months. The Internet seems really behind the idea of the Two Kings throwing down. A ton of uncertainty glides along all the plans for Phase 4 of the MCU. There are concrete titles and even major movies like Black Widow announced, but there is so much room between all of the projects that people can’t help but wonder.

With the Fox acquisition, Disney is now in position to use both the Fantastic Four and the X-Men going forward. So, those characters will play bigger roles as things continue, and Namor has some history with all of these corners of the Marvel Unvierse. Breaking audiences into the characters via cameos or even adversarial turns in other movies could be the way to go.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 in May 2022. Moon Knight, She-Hulk, and Ms. Marvel series have also been announced.